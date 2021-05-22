Stallion’s new jokers for urban transport: Star 5 and 9 mini-buses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

IN furtherance to its quest to satisfy its customers’ motoring needs, Stallion Motors, a leading automobile distribution and manufacturing company has introduced two compact mini buses into the market.

The company recently presented its range of five and nine-seater mini buses for easy transportation of passengers both in urban and rural areas.

The mini buses are produced by Changan Automobile Company of China which has partnership arrangement with Groupe PSA of France. Groupe PSA is the second largest car manufacturer in Europe and has brought its experience in automobile manufacturing to bear in mini bus production.

According to Stallion Motors Head of Sales and Marketing, Vijay Singh, the buses are available in Nigeria in two trims: Star 9 and Star 5 named according to the seating capacity.

He explained that the buses have been positioned to take over the market given the need for them when the government is looking forward to alleviating the transport needs of the citizens.

“Positioned as a leader for both business, passenger and urban logistics, the Star 5 and Star 9 minibusses are new generation of highly efficient commercial vehicles powered by C10 1000cc engine tuned up to withstand daily rigours of commercial transportation.

They are both equipped with electric power steering, power window, central locking system and other modern features to offer comfort to the passengers.

