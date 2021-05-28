South-East: NYP to convene a 2-day security summit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Ndigbo Youth parliament, NYP, an umbrella body of youth organizations championing the progress of Ndigbo, has called for a security summit to deliberate on the worsening insecurity in the South-East geo-political zone.

This is even as NYP has officially written security agencies in the land to participate in the proposed summit with a view to proffering solutions to the scourge of insecurity across the states of the South-East.

Decrying the needless loss of lives and property in the zone in the past couple of months, the body stated, Friday, that the current situation of things has become too dangerous for silence.

Speaker of NYP, Rt. Hon. Rikki Nwajiofor, in a statement made available to Vanguard, said, having watched things taken turn for the worse, Ndigbo youths must come together to make their voice loud and clear.

“Ndigbo Youth Parliament, NYP, having studied and X-rayed the ongoing attacks and reprisals, has found the need for urgent roundtable discussions between Ndigbo Youth and Security agencies.

“It is time to come to a roundtable for veritable discussions on how to proffer lasting solutions to these menaces. No party is enjoying this oddity, neither the security agencies nor Ndigbo, except the enemies of the nation and sons of perdition. The indubitable fact is that, if we do not nip this monster in the bud, posterity will not forgive us for the impending consequences.

“The foreseen and unforeseen consequences of these attacks and reprisals are not in any way in the interest of Igbo speaking states. There is no gainsaying the fact that there is never a good war, just as there is never a bad peace. The insurgency in the North-East of Nigeria exacerbated sequel to the fact that it was not nipped in the bud. Can we afford to watch our beloved South-East turn to “a no man’s land”? There is an urgent need to heed to our idiom which advises us to remove the hand of the monkey in the pot of soup before it turns to a human hand.

“Ndigbo, traditionally, are peace-loving people. We cherish and celebrate peace. Though we hate being pushed to the wall, we can give up everything just to entrench peace. We have a sacrosanct respect for human blood as we unapologetically uphold the dictum that it is the prerogative of the Almighty God to give and take life. Suffice it to say that, Ndigbo abhor shedding of innocent human blood.

“The recent unabated attacks by unknown gunmen in the South-East, which have claimed the lives of innocent citizens and security agencies, are quite perturbing and worrisome. The daily increase of insecurity and burning of police stations and other state-owned properties, in a region that is traditionally known for calmness and peace, is something that should give every patriotic Igbo person sleepless nights.

“It is disturbing, not just because it is an anomaly that contradicts our tradition, but because it is happening at a time we are on aggressive campaign for “Aku ruo uno” – a campaign that is urging the business moguls and technocrats of Igbo speaking states, home and Diaspora, to start looking homewards. How can wealthy business moguls begin to look homewards where their investments are not secured? How can they think homewards where they cannot freely visit their businesses and families?” the statement read in part.

According to Nwajiofor, the summit tagged “Ndigbo Youth Security Summit “will avail the youths ample opportunity to interface with all the security agencies, during which any grievances from both parties shall be addressed. It is an opportunity to listen to youth leaders from the grassroots (community youth leaders) whom we believe know every youth from their communities; the good, the bad and the ugly.”

The summit is slated for June and is expected to hold in Enugu, the Enugu state capital.

