By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

There seems to be palpable fear in different parts of the State, following the declaration of sit at home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in the state.

The level of compliance in Ebonyi State is 100 percent as shops, business centres, parks, stadium, recreational Centres, banks, Universities, schools both private and public among others are not opened for activities.

Vehicles and motorcycles are hardly seen on the road as the State capital is unusually in a state of quietness.

Report reaching Vanguard reveals that around Ozibo Development Centre, a group of young men were seen molesting passersby and motorcycle operators for violating the sit-at-home order.

The source said: “This sit-at-home is very strong in my place. Motorcycles are being set ablaze with motorists and passersby molested by ‘the boys’ who landed with buses and divided themselves into groups inside bushes along the road.”

Situation report within the axis of Nnodo, Ebebe junction, and Ogbaga road reveals total compliance to the sit at home order in the State.

An eyewitness observed that “What I am seeing now is not funny. Unknown mob, fierce-looking, carrying gallons of fuel, matchets, faces covered, numbering over 50 just pursued a car at a bridge close to my residence; the driver escaped and they burnt his car. Thereafter heading towards Ebebe junction. Please all should sit at home.”

An unconfirmed report has it that shooting were heard around Amikeaba Community of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the State.

“As am talking to you now, we are hearing gunshots from Amikeaba area. Is like there’s a gun battle between the Police and hoodlums in the area. We are in shock despite remaining in our houses. This is terrible.”

Meantime, a school in Abakaliki, Oak Special Schools had already sent out notices to parents advising them and their children to stay at home.

“This is to inform our parents, pupils/students, and teachers of Oak special schools that schools will not be in session tomorrow 31/5/2021. Parents are advised to stay safe with their children at home due to levels of insecurities and declaration tours. We apologise for the late notification. Thanks for ur usual understanding.”

Vanguard further gathered that all banks, Glo world, MTN shops along both Ogoja Road and waterworks are still under lock and key as streets are being deserted.

The only motorcycle and keke operators on the road were seen with leaves on their bikes and keke to show solidarity as Peace Mass Transit, Onitsha South, Romchi, and other transport companies along Afikpo Road didn’t not open for business.

The development in Ebonyi is in total compliance with the sit-at-home order as this has never happened before in the history of Biafran agitation in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

