Saliu Mustapha welcomes Ben Ayade to APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the defection of the Executive Governor of Cross Rivers State, Prof. Ben Ayade, to All Progressives Congress, APC, Saliu Mustapha, National Chairmanship aspirant, All Progressives Congress, Wednesday, welcomed his decision, describing his action as bold and courageous.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, Saliu Mustapha said: “I welcome the decision of my brother, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Cross Rivers State, Prof. Ben Ayade, to join the All Progressives Congress.

“Prof Ayade’s decision to join the progressive fold is bold and courageous. It was the right thing to do at this auspicious time in the life of the people of Cross Rivers State, and that of our country, Nigeria.

“In the face of multifaceted national challenges as Nigeria is currently faced with, there should be a legitimate desire by all political actors to work together and chart a better path.

“Governor Ayade has taken the first right step, I hope others who are as conscientious and courageous will also follow suit.

“For Governor Ayade, the APC will be more than just a home. It is also going to be an ideological pathway. The APC offers him a decent and ethical platform to drive development through politics. The promise will begin to unfold in the days ahead.

“Cross River State had been in the trenches for too long. It is about time things began to change for better.

READ ALSO :

“I am confident that our party will, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, support Governor Ayade in charting better ways forward for a greater Cross River State.

“I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for this feat, which is no doubt a loud testimony to the growing popularity of his government in spite of the tithing security challanges.

“In the same vein, I congratulate the leadership of our party led by His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni; Governor Kayode Fayemi and Governor Badaru Abubakar and their brother progressive Governors for this great feat. Posterity will be kind to them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: