RECTEM reiterates commitment to national development

…as 3rd matriculation holds

By Olayinka Latona

TO foster national development, the Redeemers College of Technology and Management, RECTEM, Mowe, Ogun State, has reiterated its commitment to providing sound middle level and higher technical education.

RECTEM Rector, Dr. Stella Mofunanya, made this known while addressing journalists during the institute’s third matriculation ceremony held at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

Dr. Mofunanya revealed that the institution has been equipping its students with the right knowledge to be technically productive, adding that the place of high quality technical education in a developing nation as Nigeria cannot be overplayed.

She further charged the matriculants to shun cultism, hooliganism, corruption and other forms of social menace stating that hopes are very high that the institution will turn out men and women with the fear of God and whose attitudes can stand the true test of time.

In her words: “With the unwavering commitment of the proprietor, the chairman and the members of the governing council, the management and staff of this college, hopes are very high that we shall turn out men and women with the fear of God and whose attitudes can stand the true test of time.

“Our prayer is that their stay in this college shall be used by God to mould them into diligent, exceptional and highly skilled men and women who can do all things with the fear of God,” she said.

Also speaking, Chairman, Governing Council, RECTEM, Pastor Funso Odesola, who was represented by Pastor Samuel Olaniyan, said the school was established to fill the deficiency in the technical industry and raise entrepreneurs who will be creators of wealth thereby leading to national development process.

Odesola said: “It is very obvious many of the things that we need to do on our own technically we are deficient as a country. When you go to industries to fit into the middle level technicians, we are deficient.

“Also our father in the Lord, sort for excellent and that is why he has put in so much in terms of equipment, facilities, personal and everything you can see in the college.

“For the matriculants, we want them to live and run with the vision. We believe that with God on our side we will scale through. There is deficiency in the technical industry we need to fill the gap, as our father in the Lord stands for excellence,” he said.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, represented by the North Africa Continental Overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi prayed for the students and their parents asking for God’s wisdom upon the students and that the spirit of excellence will rest on them.

