FREEDOM 2025: RCCG to empower Nigerian Youth on leadership and politics

By Olayinka Latona

Young Nigerians have been urged to actively engage in addressing the challenges facing the nation, particularly within its political landscape.

This charge was made during a press conference organized by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Headquarters Family—comprising Regions 1, 36, and 52—to announce its annual youth conference themed “Leading with Purpose – Freedom 2025.”

The event, with the sub-theme “The Power of Youth Vision,” is scheduled to hold on June 12, 2025, at the City of David, Trinity Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Addressing the press, RCCG Regional Youth Pastors—Pastor Abiola Abioye (Region 1), Pastor Adeleke Samuel (Region 52), and Pastor Paul Olaniyan of the RCCG Region 52 Pastor Seed Family (PSF)—emphasized that the event is focused on galvanizing Nigerian youth to actively participate in leadership and political processes.

According to Pastor Abioye, many young Nigerians have become apathetic due to prevailing challenges in the country. “A lot of them are discouraged for various reasons,” he said, “but this programme is designed to make them realize that this is their future and they need to be actively involved in shaping it.”

He added, “We aim to develop leaders who can take positions, especially in politics. But first, they must learn to lead themselves before they can lead others.”

Pastor Samuel highlighted the line-up of seasoned speakers for the event. “We’ve invited people who not only understand the political system but also uphold strong values. It’s not just a church affair—we’re involving individuals with real-life experience in politics and governance who also have the right spiritual perspective,” he noted.

Lending his support, Pastor Samuel Olaniyan, Pastor in Charge of Region 52, described the event as a mentorship platform that will expose young people to leadership opportunities in politics, business, and governance.

“We believe that if youths are properly mentored and exposed to what the future holds, they will be well-prepared to assume leadership positions across different sectors,” he said. “This conference will also prepare them for success in the business world through mentorship from speakers who are role models in their fields.”

The event is powered by the RCCG Headquarters Family, the Young Adult and Youth Affairs (YAYA), and the church’s Directorate of Politics and Governance.

Confirmed speakers for the conference include:

Pastor Johnson Odesola

Hon. Samuel Adedayo (Member, Federal House of Representatives)

Pastor Dele Balogun

Pastor Kayode Pitan

Mr. Dayo Israel

Hon. Stella Osafile

Mr. Dayo Adedayo, among others.