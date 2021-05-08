Ramadan 2021: Aderinokun distributes food items to Muslims in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

In the spirit of Ramadan, the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun has distributed gift items to 3,000 Muslims in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

Aderinokun, while giving out beverages and food items to the beneficiaries at his residence in Abeokuta on Friday, said the gesture was his own personal assistance to Muslim faithful during the holy month of Ramadan.

“This is part of my activities in the Holy Month of Ramadan to provide assistance to Muslim faithful across the six Local Government Areas in my Senatorial District – Ogun Central,” Aderinokun said.

“I will also be giving monetary assistance to the needy in the coming days, all aimed at assisting them to celebrate Sallah festival in a happy mood.

“Islam recognises assistance to the needy especially in this holy month of Ramadan.

“Therefore, I call on well-meaning individuals and political office holders to provide similar assistance to people in their respective communities, in order to reduce hardship among people.”

The revered philanthropist who is a property developer is the founder of the Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation that has helped communities in Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North Local Government Areas with borehole projects in the last few weeks.

Vanguard News Nigeria

