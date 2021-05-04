Quality, prompt service is what makes zanzeespabeautynstyle tick – Salami Bolatito

Kindly Share This Story:

Acclaimed beauty therapist, Salami Bolatito Elizabeth, claimed there is no secret to the success of her business other than providing quality products and prompt response.

“We are trying our possible best to reply our customers swiftly, that is why we incorporated Whatsapp into our sales communication tools for prompt response,” said the CEO of zanzeespabeautynstyle.

Popularly known as “Queen of Ready to Wear and Abaya,” she has made a name for herself in the beauty business, with her multifaceted enterprise that combines luxurious day spa and skincare with exclusive boutique, while she also functions as an elite personal shopper.

Known worldwide by her instagram handle, zanzeespabeautynstyle, Bolatito Salami, further avowed: “At zanzeespabeautynstyle, we have our customers in mind, that is why we create new dresses for every occasion and special event, and Ramadan is no exception.”

Continuing, she announced: “To this end, we have recently replenish our stock with new Abaya that will blow anyone’s mind.”

Business shouldn’t be about just starting an enterprise, she argued: “It should be about carving a niche and then rule it. That is the secret, if at all it is a secret, behind the success of zanzeespabeautynstyle.”

The beauty therapist, who over the years has come to be known as a top-class entrepreneur, also spoke about her success drive, saying: “I work relentlessly to ensure that I have something new to present to my customers and thus try to retain their loyalty. It is not what I sold last month that I will unveil this month.”

On running a beauty business in Nigeria, Salami said: “Nigerians appreciate looking good and they can go an extra mile to take care of themselves and their outlook. What that means is, the beauty and style sector is a fertile ground for business, provided you are ready to offer quality.”

