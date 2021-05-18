Pipo Global wins YMCA business pitch

Kindly Share This Story:

A hospitality business firm, Pipo Global Limited, have emerged winners of the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) Business Boot Camp Pitch held recently at the YMCA, Lagos Secretariat, Lagos.

Pipo Global Limited emerge as winner with Sax and Accessories and Salibee Food clinches second and third position, respectively.

They will receive free business name registration, complimentary cards, and free mentorship from corporate experts for six months and access to single digits loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The boot camp featured designing a business model and writing a simple business plan, deploying effective digital and social media marketing and customer service skills, understand the rudiments of business registration and licensing, impact investment, access available mentorship and internship opportunities.

In his response, the Executive Director of Pipo Global Limited Adeyemi Ayo David, who was elated at the award, said that this business boot camp has deepened his knowledge about business plan, budgeting and financing which are key elements for successful businesses.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of YMCA, Adeniyi Akindayomi said that the programme was set up in respond to the reality of our nation, especially with respect to young people.

“We saw hunger during the lockdown and the response of young people and the growing spate of insecurity.

“Ensuring that young people are not only engaged but create businesses and economic opportunities for other people is our ultimate goal.”

He noted that we are not in rivalry with the government but complementing the various socio-economic interventions of the government in address growing spate of unemployment prevalence in Nigeria.

