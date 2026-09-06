AVIATION: Gen Z talent, technology can drive global competitiveness – Stakeholders

Air Canada airplanes stand on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on August 16, 2025. Air Canada cancelled hundreds of flights Saturday as it began shutting down operations in response to a strike by flight attendants — triggering summer travel chaos for its 130,000 daily passengers. Canada’s largest airline, which flies directly to 180 cities worldwide, urged customers not to go to the airport if they have a ticket for Air Canada or its lower-cost subsidiary Air Canada Rouge. (Photo by Peter POWER / AFP)

By Dickson Omobola

Stakeholders in the country’s air transport sector have called for the integration of Generation Z, Gen Z, into the aviation workforce, saying their talent, technological skills and boldness can drive the industry’s global competitiveness.

The experts also urged the older generation to accommodate the unique characteristics of Gen Zs and establish structured mentorship programmes to help them harness their technological skills and develop into future industry leaders.

Those who spoke included the Director of Human Resources and Administration at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA,Dr Anastasia Gbem; Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, parent company of six travel and aviation-focused businesses, Bernard Bankole; General Secretary of the Society of Licensed Engineers of Nigeria, SLAMEN, Sheri Kyari; and Group Head, Corporate Communications at SIFAX Group, Olumuyiwa Akande.

They spoke at the second induction ceremony and unveiling of the montage of honourees at the Nigeria Aviation Hall of Fame, themed: ‘The Next Generation of Aviation Leaders: Talent, Technology and Global Competitiveness,’ held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Bankole said there was a growing disconnect between the older generation and Gen Zs over attitudes towards work and career development.

He said: “I have people say Gen Zs are not ready, they don’t want to work and they are not interested in delayed gratification. However, I believe there is a disconnect. What I struggled with, kids are not struggling with at all. Technology is in their favour.

“We are doing ourselves a huge disservice if we don’t bring them to the mainstream. We need to increase the level of engagement with them, and when we are doing that, we must learn that they do things their way, not our way.

“We believe that we know better than they do, but I stand to be corrected that we are not as knowledgeable as we think compared to them. It is because they are more exposed than we are. They have the ability to think because technology helps in enhancing that. Technology is there to enhance efficiency.”

Also speaking, Gbem said: “Technology is in the hands of every young person today. There are different forms of technology. There is also talent because without talent, there can be no global competitiveness. You must follow up with things as they happen in other parts of the world.

“We must bring in a generation of youths or future leaders who are able to determine global competitiveness. We cannot remove aviation from technology. I think that we have youths who are very talented. Aviation is technology-based. More youths should be brought in and properly guided. Talent, technology and global competitiveness are together.”

For his part, Kyari sad: “Today, Gen Z has something that is so special. They have the talent, the technology and they have something in addition: boldness and risk-taking.

“In my line, I have seen people who need 10 years of experience to do something, and I have also seen people who needed just five years. I want to believe that boldness and risk-taking will make a lot of younger people become outstanding leaders. They take everything by faith, by courage, and they are not afraid of taking risks. I think the older ones should make it a responsibility to have an encouraging environment.”

Meanwhile, Group Head, Corporate Communications at SIFAX Group, Olumuyiwa Akande, said: “Their (Gen Zs) thinking is different. The way they do their things is different. We have a responsibility to accommodate what we call their idiosyncrasies.

“They think differently, and the truth is that they are smarter than us. We have education, we have experience, but these people are incredibly smarter. They are digital natives; they are born into technology, making them understand everything. What we need to do is believe in them, and there must be structured mentorship whereby we could take them under our wings, show them the ropes and allow them to fly.”