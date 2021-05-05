PDP urges FG to intervene, restore peace in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Federal Government to intervene in the insecurity situation in Imo and restore normalcy in the state.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said the intervention was important to avert more attacks on the state.

“We call on the Federal Government to quickly move in to avert more bloodshed in Imo and other parts of the country.

The PDP national chairman also advised security agencies including the Police and the Department of State Services, to do a thorough investigation, adding that the situation in Imo should not be politicised.

Secondus alleged that intelligence available to the party revealed the state government wanted to rope in some people.

“We warn that this should not be turned to a political witch-hunting to the leaders of the states and former governors, whether in PDP or those in disagreement with the government of Imo state.

“That will cause more problems than good. We must be careful before we turn this to politics,” he added.

Secondus also advised the National Assembly to immediately pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and ensure that the bill is assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that electoral reform was the key to the transparent, free and fair elections that would restore confidence to the ordinary voters.

He said that if the bill was passed and signed into law immediately, all stakeholders including the international community and the country’s international partners would have more confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

“This will also put a check on many sharp practices and everything associated with our elections.

“Transmission of results should be done electronically so that you can cut off the alteration from the wards to the local government areas to the state and to the centre which is Abuja here.

“This was used for Ondo election and it was beautiful.

“So, we are saying as a party, that electoral reform must be passed by the National Assembly and Mr President must sign moving forward to 2023.

“That is the only way to restore confidence. The election must be free and affair. We believe in one man, one vote and all the votes must count.

“As a party, we are ready. We are law-abiding and we are ready to conduct ourselves by the rules.

“We believe that Nigerians will come out in mass to vote for PDP because they have seen the difference. The difference is very clear,” Secondus said.

Secondus urged journalists to continue to be factual in their reports, since truth as the bedrock of the media, remained sacrosanct and unchanging. (NAN)

