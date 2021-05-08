Oyo ALGON dedicates Supreme Court victory to Ajimobi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State Chapter, has dedicated its victory at the Supreme Court to the late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

The ALGON Chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, made the dedication at a news conference on Saturday in Ibadan.

The ALGON chairman said that Ajimobi was instrumental to the victory through his support for ALGON.

He said that the late Ajimobi taught ALGON to thread the legal path to justice even in the face of intimidation and harassment.

“I have the mandate of my colleagues to say that as sweet as this victory is, we regret that our leader, in the person of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, is not around to witness this day.

“We have, however, decided to dedicate this victory to the loving memory of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi because he taught us to follow rule of law even in the face of intimidation and harassment,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to all those who contributed to the victory, saying their efforts laid a strong foundation for democracy to thrive at the grassroots.

“What we are fighting for is not about the office. It is about laying a good precedence for others who will occupy those offices later.

“It is about the rule of law. It is about democracy to thrive at the grassroots.

“This is what we have been fighting for, this is what we will continue to fight for and this is what we appreciate in the judgment,” he said.

Chief Akin Oke, the State APC Caretaker Chairman, called on Gov. Seyi Makinde to postpone local government elections in the state scheduled for May 22, to allow APC to participate.

The APC chairman said that there was no way the party could be part of the preparation for the election at the initial stage due to the litigation.

He noted that the party had challenged the illegal sack of democratically-elected chairmen and councillors in the state, adding that it had been vindicated.

“If you watch the way we fought this struggle. We fought it with a focus, we fought it strategically, we fought it with common sense, we fought it with academic depth.

“We are not afraid of local government elections.

“In fact, to show they are really popular, they can postpone the elections to accommodate the APC,” he said.

Earlier, Abass-Aleshinloye said that the Oyo ALGON won its appeal at the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment.

He said that the Supreme Court fined Oyo State government N20 million for perpetrating illegality.

The ALGON boss said the Supreme Court also ordered that all the sacked council chairmen and councillors should receive their full salaries and allowances up till March 2022.

Abass-Aleshinloye added that all the elected chairmen and councillors from the 33 local governments and 35 local council development areas would benefit from the judgment.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: