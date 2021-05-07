Osun PDP describes Adeleke courageous, as former senator bags bachelor’s degree

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State has described the party Governorship candidate in the last election, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as a man of rare courage following his graduation from the Atlanta Metropolitan State College, USA.

The Party in a statement issued by the State Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi noted that in spite of the vicious political manipulation which robbed Adeleke of the Governorship position he vied for in 2018 and the several harassments against him, the former Senator deemed it fit to use the period after the election in a very productive and rewarding manner.

It noted that while others in similar positions may resort to whining in bitterness or even creating mischief to protest the controversial decisions of the courts after the 2018 elections, Senator Adeleke stayed focused on personal self-development and positive engagements as a true democrat.

Also read:

The Party, therefore, described Adeleke’s decision to enrol in school and obtain a degree in such a record time as a great motivation for the young and old who truly desire to play a meaningful role in development activities at any level of the society.

“We are proud of the attainment of these honours and even more proud of the heartwarming recommendations of the college authorities and your course mates. You have demonstrated beyond doubt that where there is a will, there will also be away.

“Your choice of the criminal justice sector as a field of study is also noteworthy in view of the current state of administration of justice and general issues surrounding insecurity in Nigeria.

“With this additional feat to previous ones in the Social, Economic and Political spheres, you are even better positioned to drive the process of growth in our dear State and Nigeria as a whole”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: