NLC vows not to accept any payment without collective agreement

The Kwara chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will not accept any payment made to workers in the state as minimum wage without collective agreement reached.

The Kwara NLC Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Issa-Ore, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

The statement recalled that during the visit of Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu Gambari, to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the Government House to mark the end of 2021 Ramadan fast, the governor alleged that the organised labour in the state are being sponsored by the opposition.

Issa-Ore said the statement did not come to them as a surprise because they have heard it severally and on different occasions.

“We want Your Excellency to be clear about the Labour Movement in the State.

“The Labour Movement is not a political party. We are a pressure organisation that is responsible for the welfare of the generality of workers (both in the Public and Private Sectors) as well as the mouthpiece of the masses across the country.

“We are for all political parties irrespective of the number of the party in the State.

“We cannot, therefore, shy away from our responsibility to the people because of a party in position of power. We must be faithful to all and sundry,” the statement said.

The labour also submitted that on the issue of minimum wage, the government was not sincere and did not come to the negotiation table in good faith to do the needful on the welfare of workers.

“Your Excellency will recall that at different times during the negotiation, your negotiators presented four different tables to labour side which after we reluctantly agreed in the Interest of peace and to convince you of our resolve to ensure Kwara is lifted and are withdrawn by your committee, only to present another one at the next meeting.

“The presentation of resolve of State Government to add mere N2,000.00 consequential adjustment from Grade level 7-17 is vehemently rejected by workers negotiators, ” the statement added.

The Kwara NLC reminded the governor that only Kwara State Government that took labour to court over the issue of N30,000 Minimum Wage.

This, according to the labour, does not bother them because they are seeing diverse of happenings regarding the issue of minimum wage across the country.

“We want to say it categorically that labour/workers’ friendly government would not result to court action against its partners in progress but round table discussions to resolve all perceived wrong in the interest of progress.

“We urge Your Excellency to muster political will to do the needful to the Workers and Pensioners of this state and Local Government as regards the issue of Minimum Wage and put the issue at rest once and for all in the interest of the citizenry,” the NLC advised.

Vanguard News Nigeria

