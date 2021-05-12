Nivea donates hand sanitizers to HiFL

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with its global resolve to combat the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic, world’s largest skincare manufacturer, Beiersdorf Nigeria, through its foremost brand Nivea Men has donated over thirteen thousand units of hand sanitizers to Higher Institution Football League (HiFL).

The donation will help the organizers of HiFL, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited (PSEM) keep all football loving fans and participating teams safe.

Presenting the donation, Beiersdorf’s Managing Director, Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Harrison said, “The free donation of sanitizers is in line with Nivea’s global campaign to fight and end the pandemic. The sanitizers will be distributed free to thousands of youths, and we believe that the donations of sanitizers to HiFL will also sensitize the youths that comes to watch the matches on the need to stay safe.”

While receiving the items Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Ltd, Mr Sola Fijabi, commended the company for its huge support and commitment towards ensuring a safe and covid free environment for all. “Indeed, the donation by NIVEA Men is to continue to create stories of extraordinary acts of care for all, which unites people, and this will go a long way to showcase a bigger and even more exciting league with NIVEA Men nurturing and caring for the teams and fans alike.”

Earlier in the year, the organizers of HiFL, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Ltd welcome the world’s largest skincare manufacturer, Beiersdorf as it joined the league of sponsors of Nigeria’s largest private collegiate football competition. With the sponsorship deal, Beiersdorf Nigeria promised to contribute its quota to the growth of HiFL with one of its foremost brands, NIVEA Men for the 2021 season.

Already, matches in the qualifying rounds of the HiFL organized by PACE Sports ended recently with the last set of qualifiers for the Round of 16, and all is now set to showcase the beauty of the biggest and finest collegiate football in the county.

Kindly Share This Story: