NiMet predicts 3 days cloudiness, sunshine

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Northern region in the morning hours on Monday.

According to NiMet, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Kaduna, Yobe and Jigawa state as the day progresses.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the North-Central region with prospects of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Niger and Kwara state.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kogi and the

Federal Capital Territory.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers state during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Lagos state while south-west inland cities are likely to be under cloudy skies.“

NiMet forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over Northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Katsina and Southern Borno later in the day on Tuesday.

According to it, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected to prevail over the North-Central region during the morning hours.

The agency anticipates isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nassarawa, Kogi and Benue state later in the day.

It predicted inland and coastal cities of the South to experience cloudy skies with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa state during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Rivers, Cross River, Delta and Bayelsa later in the day.

The agency predicted partly cloudy skies over the Northern region during the morning hours on Wednesday.

It further predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Gombe, Southern Kaduna and southern Borno as the day progresses.

”The North-Central region should be under cloudy skies with prospects of a few thunderstorms over Plateau, Kwara and Kogi state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Akwa Ibom and Cross River state during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Edo, Ekiti, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

