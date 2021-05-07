Nigeria’s unity is sacrosanct — Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

…says those fanning the ember of discord should be cautioned

…commissions FRSC Training School in Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AGAINST the daunting security challenges, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, Thursday, said the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Obi of Owa Kingdom, HRM, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II at his palace in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State before proceeding to commission the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Marshal Inspectorate Training School in Owa-Alero, Osinbajo insisted that the unity of the country should not in any way be compromised.

Saying those fanning the ember of discord in the country should be cautioned against such a move, he held that “Nigeria is a great nation because of its diversity irrespective of its present challenges.”

The Vice President said Nigerians should harness the inherent benefits in the nation’s diversity to promote sustainable socio-economic growth and development of the country, adding that: “to truly achieve this, Nigeria as a nation, must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups (ethnic nationalities) in the country.

“We must caution those who are agitating for the break up of the country against such agitation. It is important for our people to understand that the unity of this country (Nigeria) must not be compromised.

“What is important is that we must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups (ethnic nationalities) in the country”.

While saying that his relationship with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa goes beyond the party line, Osinbajo said a robust partnership between states and the federal government was needed to promote sustainable development in the country.

Commissioning FRSC Marshal Inspectorate Training School in Owa-Alero which was built and equipped by the state government, Osibanjo said the complex was an excellent example of the benefits of collaboration between states and federal government or federal agencies.

He said: “The ultimate beneficiaries are the good people of Delta State, and of course the country at large. This far-sighted and thoughtful contribution of the state government is worthy of all commendations.”

While commending the management of FRSC for its quest for top quality manpower development through the building of its training institutions, he said; “the Corps has within the short span of its existence come up with four world-class institutions including the FRSC Command and Staff College, Ibadan; the FRSC Academy, Udi; the FRSC Marshal Inspector Training School here in Delta; and the FRSC Road Marshal Assistant Training School in Jos for the development of its Personnel.

“The existence of these Institutions reflects the laudable desire of the corps to improve the capacity and competence of its personnel in road safety management.

“I must encourage all levels of government to emulate what Delta has done, and also Enugu, Plateau and Oyo states which have exemplified the spirit of cooperation and development by their tremendous support for road safety institutions within their jurisdiction”.

Osinbajo told FRSC personnel to put the institutions to the best use, by working with partners in the road traffic ecosystem to ensure the very best training and the best capacity building initiatives.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said though the project stretched the financial resources of the state, the benefits outweighed the cost, adding that the institution would bring about urbanisation, property appreciation, employment and also boost the informal sector in the host community and its environs.

The Corps Marshall of FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi who also spoke at the ceremony, thanked the state government for building and furnishing the school at no cost on the commission, pledging that facilities at the institute would be put to good use.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Ika North-East and Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Mr Victor Ebonka, commended the state government for the project, saying “it is first of its kind in the South-South zone.

Ebonka said they have been witnessing a harvest of projects executed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in the past two months and thanked the governor for consistently augmenting Local Government Councils monthly subvention.

Earlier, the Owa monarch, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, while welcoming Osibanjo to his palace, expressed appreciation to God for the relationship between Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Vice President irrespective of their political parties affiliations.

He said they would fight to keep Nigeria as one, adding that the country would not break in their time.

