NANS protests in Ekiti, declares war on cultism

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Tertiary students in Ekiti State, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Committee (NANS/JCC), on Monday, held a peaceful protest against cultism in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The students who were drawn from the Ekiti State University, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Federal Polytechnics, Ado Ekiti, and other affiliated institutions, converged at the popular old garage situated in the heart of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The protest christened ‘Walk Against Cultism’, took the students from the popular Old garage through Okeyinmi to Fajuyi Park, where the Chairman of NANS/JCC, Ekiti axis, Com. Felix Olanrewaju addressed the students.

Olanrewaju regretted the carnages being experienced in some campuses through the activities of murderous cult groups, especially the gruesome murder of six youth in Ikere Ekiti, on Sunday, April 18, 2021, during a cult clash.

Olanrewaju added that the NANS was battle-ready to stop shedding innocent blood on campuses, to restore sanity into the system.

According to him, “Joining cultists seems to be a góod option for some Nigerian Students. But as students, whose mindset is configured to achieving a goal. Cultism is not an option, cultism will add no value to life, rather it reduces the quality of one’s life.

“One of the major disasters that should be avoided in student’s life is cultism. The consequences of cultism include a threat to peace on campuses and society, sexual harrasment like rape and all sort of sexual crimes, incessant killings, drug abuse, kidnapping, and all sorts of violence.

“We are informing our parents to advise their children and we are giving students adequate information needed to desist from these ungodly groups that can truncate their lives at the prime.

“Today, NANS JCC walks against the shedding of blood, brutal killings, sexual harrasment and all sorts of violence”, Olarewaju stated.

The NANS General Secretary in the axis, Com. Sikiru Aderibigbe, said the peaceful protest was part of the NANS’ mandate to adding value to the lives of Ekiti students and campuses.

“We invite all Nigerian students in Ekiti to join NANS to tackle and defeat cultism. Together we shall put an end to cultists’ brutality”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

