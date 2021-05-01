MUN welcome plan by DEPOWA to provide PTSD centre

Kindly Share This Story:



The Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN), has described as a welcome development the plan by the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), to provide a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) centre for military personnel and families.

The new DEPOWA President, Barr (Mrs) Vickie Irabor unveiled the plan when she led a delegation of the body to visit the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Barr Irabor during the visit disclosed that the rehabilitation centre will evaluate, counsel and provide adequate support to personnel and their spouses prior to reintegration at the end of their operational tour of duty.

She emphasized that the objective is to ensure that military personnel return to their families in a psychologically and physically stable state.

The Mothers for United Nigeria, in a statement said the initiative by the DEPOWA President is welcome at a time members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are engaged in different operations across the country.

MUN in the statement signed by their Publicity Secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo commended Barr Irabor for her focus on humanitarian and social intervention objectives.

“We mothers in the country are sad over recent developments in our country. We are particularly sad over fate of our son’s and husband’s who are in the battlefield for the sake of our country.

“Some of them have paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for the restoration of peace in the country.

“Unfortunately, some of our country men and women do not appreciate the sacrifice they are making for our country.

“We therefore commend the Barr Vickie Irabor led DEPOWA for their plans for the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) centre. It will go a long way in making our military personnel have more sense of belonging.

“We urge mothers to support our military at this particular time in the history of the country. They need our support more than ever before.”

