Landlords, residents protest poor execution of road project in Lagos community

By Esther Onyegbula

Landlords and residents in Tori-Lovi/ Agemowo community in Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Lagos on Friday, protested “the poor and shabby execution” of an ongoing road project in the community.

The protesters, who claimed that in the last 30 years no government development project had been done in the community, explained that the road in question is a constituency project financed by the federal government and was facilitated by Tunde Hunpe, who is representing Badagry Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Speaking during the protest, Mr. Christopher Akamagwu, Chairman Tori-Lovi/ Agemowo Landlord Community Development Association, said the quality of the road is very low and would affect socio-economic life, as its collapse is inevitable.

“The project is dead on arrival as the ongoing road construction is done in bad taste with low quality materials. When the road is completed and an articulate vehicle begins to use it, it will be destroyed. A slab on a septic tank is stronger than the ongoing road construction,” Akamagwu said.

One of the landlords, Kayode Okanrende, explained that “the construction of the road began sometime in January 2021 and till date there is no signpost detailing the construction specification, and the duration of the contract.

“Several efforts by the community leaders to invite or have a meeting with the contractor and raise our concerns have been futile.”

Lamenting, another landlord Gbasumo Smart said the fear of the unknown is why they are protesting and calling on the government to come to their rescue.

He said: “If we remain silent, the community will bear the brunt in a few months to come. The length of the road is supposed to be 1.5 km, and it links the community to the main expressway.

“We have also written to Tunde Hunpe the lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency through his proxy office here in Lagos to intimate him on the discovery and what is happening with the construction.”

The aggrieved landlords and residents called on relevant authorities to intervene by conducting an integrity test on the section of constructed road and determine the quality of work being done.

When Vanguard visited the site, construction work was still ongoing but the contractor wasn’t available to respond to the concerns raised by the residents and landlords.

