KVO’s self-made Music video garner massive accolades

By VICTOR ARJIROMANUS

Rising star, Kelvin Oladiran professionally known as KVO is currently receiving wild acceptance from music lovers around the world for his recently released audio-visual single titled ‘Odun’.

The single which was directed by him under his directory name, ‘Oak’ with other professionals like Fedworks who shot the video, and edited by Babalola Felix, production crew headed by Samonams.

Since the clean crispy video release as his fans describe it, which starred the gorgeous video vixen and model Sharon Smity, he has been receiving accolades across the country, even bloggers like Tunde Ednut, among others have gone forward to repost the visuals.

KVO, however, has revealed how he was able to pull it off, the Afro-Fusion singer gave credit to his amazing team, he said: “I will say teamwork you know because I didn’t shot the video I only directed it. I have always wanted to direct my video.”

” Basically, I have been making videos for people for a while so I understand the process and tricks to make a good video, being that it was my video I couldn’t shoot it myself but I knew the best people to take up the best position so I directed it to make it crispy”.

KVO who is a cinematographer, drone pilot and renowned celebrity photographer says the grace of God and being a superhuman has shaped his path and how he has been able to shuffle between all his creative skills said “It has been really tasking but when you know what you really want in life you will find a way to stay focused”

