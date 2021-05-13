Kidnappers kill Kaduna boy after collecting N5m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

***3 suspects in police custody

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Kaduna have commenced investigation into the kidnap and subsequent murder of a boy, Ahmad Kabir, who was found in a drainage after the parent paid N5 million ransom.

Already, police have arrested 3 suspects including a neighbour connected with the kidnap and murder of the boy.

The Kaduna State Police Command Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident, saying the 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime, including the neighbour and they all confessed to the crime.

He, however, declined to comment on the military background of one of the suspects until after the investigation.

The boy was kidnapped from his parent’s home in Kaduna but found dead 7 days despite the payment of N5 million ransom by his parent for his release.

He was kidnapped from Kaduna North local government area and taken to Kano where after a search, his body was found in drainage.

The body was returned to Kaduna for burial at the weekend.

According to a family member, “one of the suspects that took the boy away was our neighbour while the former-military personnel was also a resident in the community.

“They took him to Zaria, from there to Kano, where his body was retrieved inside drainage after they collected 5 million naira ransom.”

The suspects are cooling their heads in police custody.

