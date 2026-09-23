Man arrested over alleged killing of girlfriend after HIV dispute

Police in Enugu State have arrested a 30 year old man, Chibuike Okpara, over the alleged killing of his girlfriend following an argument concerning HIV infection.

The deceased, identified simply as Chinyere, was allegedly killed on September 19 at Olympic Layout, One Day Area, Enugu State.

The state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspect was arrested on September 21 after neighbours reportedly detected an offensive odour coming from his apartment.

Ndukwe, in a statement, said the suspect was rescued from an angry mob and re arrested by police operatives attached to the Awkunanaw Division at about 6:30 p.m.

According to the police, preliminary investigation indicated that Okpara allegedly struck his girlfriend on the head with a pestle during an argument, causing her death.

“The suspect was rescued from an angry mob and re arrested by Police operatives attached to Awkunanaw Division on 21 September 2026, at about 6:30 p.m., following information that he had allegedly murdered his girlfriend,” Ndukwe said.

The police said the suspect subsequently wrapped the woman’s remains in nylon and concealed them inside the toilet of his apartment.

The smell from the decomposing body reportedly alerted neighbours, who forced the door open and apprehended the suspect before the arrival of the police.

The remains were later evacuated to a mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while efforts were ongoing to trace and notify the victim’s relatives.

During preliminary interrogation, the police said Okpara confessed to the alleged killing and claimed that it followed an argument over allegations about who infected the other with HIV.

“He further stated that, during the argument, he struck the deceased on the head with a pestle, resulting in her death, and subsequently wrapped and dumped her remains inside the toilet,” Ndukwe said.

The claim has not been independently verified and remains part of the police investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the incident and ensure the suspect is prosecuted upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The police also advised members of the public, particularly young women, to inform trusted relatives or friends about their movements and exercise caution about people they visit or spend time with.