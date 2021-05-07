Insecurity: Yoruba groups advocate self-defence against assault

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Yoruba leaders have advocated self-defence among the Yoruba nation in the country to tackle the impending invasion by Fulani herdsmen.

The leaders at a summit convened under the aegis of Yoruba United Agenda held at Ooni’s palace on Friday in their resolution urged Yoruba communities across the country to set up local vigilante groups to secure the lives and property against imminent attack.

The summit, which was attended by the Yoruba Council of Elders, the Oodua Defense front, Traditional Religion Worshippers Association among others, stressed the need for Yoruba groups to unite against attack on the nation.

Also read:

Summit moderator and Nigeria’s ex-envoy to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Faroumbi while reading the resolution of the meeting said the most critical issues that bothered the group include security of lives and properties of all the Yoruba either in the southwest in Kwara, Kogi or Edo even Delta and employment opportunities for youths.

“We agree that each community should consider its security as significant and important by setting up the local vigilante that will protect the community and we are doing this because under the constitution we are allowed to protect ourselves of any assault.

“We also consider the issue of food, because any group of people or state that can not feed itself can be considered to be in bondage. So we need to take the issue very seriously so that we can have adequate production of food” he said.

Convener of the meeting and General Secretary, Yoruba World Assembly, Dr Victor Taiwo said the meeting was convened to harmonize positions of different groups regarding issues affecting the Yoruba race.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: