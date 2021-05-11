Insecurity: Umukoro condemns killings in Udu

Kindly Share This Story:

…cautions security operatives against being used as tools to settle political scores

Member representing National Youth Council of Nigeria in the Delta State Community Policing Committee and President Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Youthwing Worldwide, Comrade Umukoro Efemena Kelly has condemned the incessant killings in Udu and its environ.

He describes same as barbaric and uncalled for and uncivilized.

While speaking in Asaba, the renowned activist and Ethnic Nationality Youth leader condemned in strong terms the killings and insecurity in Udu LGA.

He called on all young people in Udu Kingdom to embrace peace, love, oneness and unity, by so doing put away any form of crime and criminality in order to have a safe and better society.

Continuing, Umukoro opined that while the killings are condemnable, it is also good that security apparatus are not used to settle rogue political scores.

“As I speak, there’s a cynical plan by some very powerful individuals though affected by the happenings in Udu to catch into the issue in a bid to keep an influential individual in the local government in person of Hon Benjamin Sharta behind bars, either to frame him up for no reason other than he intervening in an instance when the security personnel handling one of the case arrested wrongly the 2021 APC Chairmanship candidate in Udu local government.

“Hon Benjamin Sharta aka Dj Ben is the 2019 APC DTHA candidate, He’s a Youth leader of no small repute with impeccable character and we can’t possibly watch while our best brains are being victimized on political grounds and stay aloof.

“I can tell in good authority that as I speak here they’ve perfected plans to rope the voice of the majority Youth in a matter he knows nothing about.

“Security issues of this nature shouldn’t be used as an avenue to settle cheap political scores for whatsoever reason. As a people, we must caution our thoughts and guide our acts right to do the right thing at all times.

“In regards to the foregoing, I’m calling on the Commissioner of Police CP Delta and the Military to wade into this matter with proper and holistic investigation in order to get the proper facts not to witch-hunt or hurt total innocent people.”

