Insecurity: Plateau Council Boss canvases support for volunteer groups

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Adequate support has been canvassed for all volunteer security outfits especially those operating in Plateau State to enable them assist the conventional security agencies to rid the society of criminal elements.

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Joshua Laven gave the opinion at the weekend in Langtang where he stressed that peace and security are key elements to economic and political development of the country hence the need for all to deploy resources in achieving both.

The Chairman who was decorated as State Patron of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN added that vigilante groups should be permitted by Federal Government to carry light arms so that they can effectively police their environment because, “You can not go after kidnappers and bandits with bare hands” as doing so will endanger their lives in the line of duties.

According to him, “There is urgent need for government at the three tiers to support the Vigilante Group of Nigeria by training and empowering them to support the fight against crimes such as armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping and all forms of antisocial behaviours in the society. It is no longer news that the capacity of the Nigerian Police today can not curtail the rising trend of criminal violence in the society, hence the need for community policing like the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN.

“I make bold to say that the vigilante group are more closer to the communities and if properly engaged, they can contribute in addressing the overwhelming security challenges bedevilling the nation. Experience has shown in recent times how vigilante groups and security outfit mostly comprising of volunteers, operating under the mandate of community consensus to fight crime have recorded huge success.”

He called on Nigerians to communally police their environment to complement the efforts of other security agencies in the fight against the menace of bandit and kidnapping that has now became a lucrative business in the country.

The Administrative commander of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Plateau State command, Abubakar Sadiq said Laven was chosen from among many others to be a their Patron because of his contribution to the growth and development of his immediate community and noted that he is confident that the Chairman will do better that he has done before in the area of securing lives and property in Langtang North.

