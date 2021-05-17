Insecurity: PDP Governors’ meeting a mere jamboree – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described Monday’s meeting of governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP as a jamboree and a complete waste of time, accusing the state executives of engaging in name calling and abuses.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

The statement reads; “Going by the communique issued by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Governors’ Forum, at the end of its meeting on Monday, it is unfortunate that the PDP governors chose to engage in misplaced name calling and abuses instead of seizing a golden opportunity provided by the meeting to offer meaningful and patriotic contributions on the review of the state of the Nation.

“It is disappointing that the supposed PDP Governor’s consultative meeting turned out to be a political jamboree and its outcomes a waste of time, with no substance.

“The efforts and records of the President Muhammadu Buhari government on revamping the economy, devolution of powers, upgrading the country’s security architecture, governance and electoral reforms, addressing perennial farmers/herders clashes, public sector reforms is visible and unmatched.

“Nigerians will recall that President Buhari on 20th May 2020 signed an executive order on implementation of financial autonomy of state legislature and state Judiciary which the same PDP governors have rejected.

“This government will continue to identify and partner with patiotic and well-meaning individuals and interests in our determined efforts to make the country better and address our challenges”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

