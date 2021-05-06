Insecurity: Our schools are safe ― FCTA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Against reports of closure of some schools around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Education Secretariat of the FCT Administration (FCTA) has again declared that its schools are safe, expressing commitment to the security of its students and pupils.

Director, Administration and Finance in the secretariat, Mallam Leramoh Abdulrazaq, disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

Assistant Director, Information in the secretariat, Kabiru Musa who signed the statement said it was imperative to again allay the fears of parents, guardians, and stakeholders of the safety of their wards in the schools operating in the FCT.

Abdulrazaq explained that the wave of insecurity across the country has been of utmost concern to the FCT Administration and has continued to put all efforts and strategies in place to safeguard its Territory.

According to him, FCT schools which resumed for the third term last month had been running smoothly with daily and intensive monitoring and inspection mechanism in place by its various departments mandated with such responsibilities.

He said, no security breach has been recorded in FCT debunking the media reports that FCT Schools have been closed.

Leramoh stressed that “in the face of emerging security challenges, the Education Secretariat has continued to strengthen its security personnel and surveillance with strict adherence to security tips and ensuring conducive learning environment with full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols”.

