Insecurity: Adamawa, Gombe ban hunters, militia groups

Following the frequent communal conflict between Lunguda and Waja tribes, Adamawa and Gombe States Government on Wednesday banned all activities of hunters and militia groups in two affected communities.

Lunguda and Waja are tribes both found in Adamawa and Gombe states.

The development is contained in a communique issued at the end of the first Adamawa/Gombe (Lunguda & Waja) community peace accord held in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri and his counterpart of Gombe state, Alhaji Muhammad Yaya, signed the communique.

“Following the perennial clashes between the Lunguda and Waja communities spread between Adamawa and Gombe States.

“The Governors of the two States, Ahmadu Fintiri and Muhammad Yahaya, summoned a peace meeting in Numan with the prominent sons and leaders of both communities.

“Lunguda and Waja people were neighbours under one Chiefdom in Gombe State and had been enjoying harmonious relationships and inter-marriages.

“And that, all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps should be closed within the next one week and people should return to their homes.

“And that all militia and hunter groups are hereby disbanded and their activities proscribed in both communities of the two States,” the communiqué read in part.

According to the governors, leaders and elders in both communities of both states shall prevail on their youths and restrain them from causing any distraction and participating in violence.

They also called on religious leaders to mount and sustain the campaign for peace in both communities, adding that youth groups should equally be involved.

They directed that a committee for the rebirth of peace and sustaining it among Lunguda and Waja in both states should be raised.

The committee members included the Governors of Adamawa and Gombe States Co-Chairmen, Attorneys General/Commissioners of Justice, and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs of the two states.

“The Paramount Rulers of these two communities; The Balaa Waja and Kwandi Nunguraya, will ensure that the lingering land issues among the two communities are solved and people can go back to farm safely this rainy season, among others”.

Recall that the two communities in Adamawa were engaged in conflict over farmland in July, which led to the loss of lives and property, with many persons rendered homeless, forcing them to flee to Gombe State.

