Impact Hub Lagos invites application for 2021 Virtual UNDP SDG Hackathon

The United Nations General Assembly created the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015 to produce a set of universal goals that meet the urgent environmental, political, and economic challenges facing our world.

They are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”.

In collaboration with Impact Hub Lagos, UNDP seeks to implement Nigeria-specific inventions and solutions that fill the important gaps when trying to understand the social, economic, political, and cultural factors affecting actionable change in people’s lives.

Under the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP), Impact Hub Lagos is hosting a hackathon on the 24th of May 2021 tagged: ‘’The 2021 Virtual UNDP SDG Hackathon.’’ It is a virtual hackathon designed to mobilise youth and innovators from across the geo-political zones in Nigeria aged 18 – 35 to create digital solutions to hack the problems around the 17 SDGs. All interested participants can apply, regardless of any prior experience or background.

The 2021 Virtual UNDP SDG Hackathon provides a collaborative ideation space for the Nigerian youth to trigger fresh strategic thinking and prototype new ideas that can transform into tangible action to advance the SDGs.

With a National median age of 18.1 years, the young people of Nigeria are at the vanguard of our collective legacy and footprint on this planet. Issues such as extreme poverty, climate change, increasing inequality, quality education, demanding accountability have occupied the centre stage today, and young people have the right as well as the responsibility to lead the way forward.

Commenting, Partnership Lead at Impact Hub, Lagos, Osasenaga Enoguru, said: ”With The 2021 Virtual UNDP SDG Hackathon, Impact Hub Lagos is fostering knowledge sharing, cooperation, and the prioritisation of pressing issues concerning an increasingly complex and diverse global society. The Hackathon opens new avenues for young women and men across the six geopolitical zones to localise the SDGs, catalysing purpose-driven interactions, and systematically increase the youth-led impact on SDG attainment.

”To apply, participants are to apply here – http://bit.ly/undpsdghack1 and also submit a one-minute video pitch proffering a solution around the SDGs. The deadline for application for this event is on 30th April 2021.”

Speaking on why Nigeria’s youth should participate, Programs Lead at Impact Hub, Lagos, Gloria Okorie said: ”Access to an unorthodox, dynamic, and diverse platform of innovators– Tap into a conducive online space to converge around practical SDG solutions.

‘’A much-needed opportunity to visualise and implement the SDGs at the grassroots level – Participate in the making of our future and jumpstart your involvement in the Agenda 2030 as an active, passionate global citizen.

‘’Immense networking potential – Build connections and be part of a community of practice around eco-systemic, collaborative solutions.

‘’A space to exercise your global citizenship muscle – Sharpen and hone your skills in leadership, innovative thinking, analytic thinking, interpersonal communication, intercultural collaboration, and allied areas.

‘’Sourcing diversity of thought, background, and sector – Collaborate with people from a plethora of domains, be it engineering, design, civic policy, social justice reform, project management, finance, education, and many others.’’

On the prize categories, Enoguru disclosed: ‘1st Prize will give home with N250,000. While 2nd and 3rd prize winners will receive N150,000 and N100,000 respectively

‘We look forward to seeing the brilliant innovative digital ideas for solving any of the SDG problems to create a sustainable future for Nigeria and its people.

‘’To participate in this event, intended participants should sign up at http://bit.ly/undpsdghack1. The application is free.’’

