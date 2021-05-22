Breaking News
HAPPENING: Yoruba Nation agitators storm Ondo as masquerades join protest [PHOTOS]

1:22 pm
Dayo Johnson Akure

Akure, the Ondo state capital stood still as agitators of Yoruba nation in their thousands stormed the state.

The agitators under the auspices Ilana Omo Oodua converged on lsinkan Roundabout before marching to other parts of the state capital causing gridlock.

Masquerades, market women, youths, Okada riders also joined in their protest in the state capital.

Security agencies deployed their personnel to guide against the hijacking of the protest by miscreants

The spokesman for the group, Maxwell Adeleye had assured that the rally would not be violent or that there would be any form of brigandage.

Adeleye told newsmen that “We shall peacefully, logically and intellectually achieve our independence without violence, bloodshed”

According to him” the rally would relentlessly and vociferously demand the Oduduwa Republic.

The Ondo Police Command image-maker Tee-Leo Ikoro, said “the police would not allow miscreants use the rally to cause havoc like what happened during the #ENDSARS protest.

