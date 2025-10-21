Nnamdi Kanu: Abuja grounded as security men teargas protesters

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Kingsley Omonobi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Omeiza Ajayi, Steve Oko, Efe Onodjae & Alumona Ukwueze

LAGOS — Economic activities were yesterday grounded in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, following the protest led by Omoyele Sowore, founder of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, which is seeking the unconditional release of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

As early as 6:00am, the police had already blocked all access routes leading to the FCT, causing gridlock which prevented workers from accessing their offices

The protest, meant to be peaceful soon turned violent in the Maitama area of Abuja as the Police and other security agencies fired tear gas at protesters, who scampered in different directions.

It will be recalled that the police had on Sunday warned protesters not to go close to Aso Rock, the National Assembly complex and environs, threatening to deal with any violation.

The protesters, including Kanu’s lawyer, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, and others had gathered around the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, headquarters in Maitama chanting “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now”.

They were also heard cautioning the Police against tear-gassing them just before sounds of gunshots were heard and they scampered to safety.

Residents angry, workers stranded as security men barricade roads

Consequently, the stampede, coupled with the closure of roads by the police, made movement within the city difficult.

Residents, who got stranded as a result of the gridlock caused by the face-off, expressed anger over the decision of security forces to mount barricades at strategic points within the city, a development which caused serious gridlock.

The gridlock was most severe for commuters from Bwari, Ushafa, Dutse and parts of Kubwa who couldn’t get to the city centre.

Vanguard gathered that motorists along the Nyanya-Mararaba road were also stranded due to the security checkpoints mounted on the road.

In the Sokale area, one of the motorists, Usman Jibrin, said he had been on one spot for over an hour.

“If people want to go to the Villa, why should it affect those of us on the outskirts? Are they (security forces) scared that people would be imported this morning (yesterday) for the protest? This is punishment and God is watching us all.’’

Aso Villa under tight security amid #FreeNnamdiKanu protest

Because the protesters planned to march on State House, the official residence of President Bola Tinubu, the whole precincts of Aso Villa was locked down by security men.

Investigations showed heavy deployment of security forces, including soldiers, police, and hooded DSS operatives, who blocked access to the Three Arms Zone.

Stop-and-search checks were intensified, and even Villa staff with parking permits were redirected away from the complex.

Staff of State House coming from Nyanya, Maraba, Asokoro and Kubwa axis were prevented from having direct access to Villa via the fire service end but were diverted to the route from Force Headquarters, back to the fire service gate.

A Villa employee wrote on social media about the blockade: “Please can someone find out what is going on in the Villa? All access roads are blocked. Nobody is allowed in, even with tags.

“The disruption extended beyond the Villa, with the Keffi-Abuja expressway experiencing hours-long gridlock as soldiers halted traffic at the Karu Bridge before the Sani Abacha Barracks for checks as early as 4 am.

Civil servants and traders from Nyanya, Karu, Mararaba, and Masaka bore the brunt of the delays.

Similar tension was reported along the Dutse-Bwari and Airport Road corridors, with detours announced for travellers from the airport area towards the Central Business District.

An advisory circulated among workers read: “Good morning dear colleagues, please if you are coming from Airport Road to Central Area, follow Area 1. Security blockade from National Mosque.”

Security remained visible around routes to the Eagle Square, the Federal Secretariat, and the National Assembly to forestall any disruptions.

By this time, Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s younger brother, Fineboy Kanu, and some protesters had been arrested by the police. But Sowore managed to escape.

Some journalists covering the protest, including Agence France-Presse, AFP reporter, Mr. John Okunyomih, were not only assaulted but also had their devices seized by the Police, which prompted reactions from the FCT council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

NUJ in a statement by the Secretary of the Council, Mr Jide Oyekunle, described the arrest and harassment of the journalist as “a gross violation of press freedom and an affront to democratic principles.”

Vanguard gathered that a car belonging to another journalist with Business Day newspaper, Tony Ailemen, was damaged when a policeman directly aimed at his car and fired a tear gas canister.

“They destroyed the back windshield of my car. They fired tear gas directly at my car”, he said in a massage posted to the official NUJ platform.

On his part, Okunyomih was reportedly manhandled by armed soldiers and policemen who were deployed to disperse the protesters.

The security agents also damaged his professional camera and other equipment while he was covering the protest near the Unity Fountain.

The NUJ demanded an immediate investigation into the incident, calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Dantawaye Miller, to identify and sanction the officers responsible for the assault.

“The harassment of journalists performing their legitimate duty is unacceptable. Security agents must be reminded that journalists are not enemies of the state but partners in nation-building,” the statement said.

The council further urged the authorities to replace the journalist’s damaged camera and other work tools, stressing that such compensation will serve as a deterrent against future attacks on media professionals.

The NUJ FCT Council also reiterated its call on security agencies to respect the rights of journalists to freely cover public events without intimidation, in line with constitutional guarantees and international press freedom standards.

“While we acknowledge that he has been released, we hereby demand that his camera and other gadgets that were damaged by the gun-toting armed policemen be replaced with immediate effect.

“We, therefore, call on the Inspector-General of Police to call his officers to order and be civil in dealing with journalists performing their statutory duty,” the statement read further.

Sowore threatens to occupy FCT police command over arrest of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer

Reacting to the arrest, human rights activist and leader of the protest, Omoyele Sowore, demanded their immediate release.

Sowore took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to condemn the action and warned the police against what he described as an “illegal detention.”

He wrote: “The @FCT_PoliceNG is instructed to release Barrister @AloyEjimakor, Fineboy Kanu, and others illegally arrested, tortured, and currently being forced into detention over #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest immediately, or we will mobilize the entire crew now on the street to the FCT command and occupy their office!”

We didn’t see any court order banning protests — Maxwell Opara

Also speaking on the protest, lawyer and activist, Mr Maxwell Opara, disclosed that organizers of the protests did not see or receive any court order banning the protest, as claimed by the Police.

“You (FG) are granting amnesty to terrorists and bandits, discussing and negotiating with non-state actors who have inflicted pain and destruction on the country and refuse to free Kanu,’’ he said.

Speaking at Berger Axis of Abuja during the protest, Opara, however, wondered “why the selective implementation of court orders,” noting that several court orders had ordered the release of Kanu from detention without being obeyed.

“One court judgment awarded N1 billion against the Federal Government of Nigeria for the continuous detention of Maxi Kanu,” he said.

He noted that the unseen court order the Police were claiming only said protesters should stay away from the Presidential Villa and the National Assembly.

He queried: “We have left the Secretariat and the Three Arms Zone area for them. So why are they after us?”

He confirmed that some of the protest leaders were arrested by the Police, but insisted it would not deter them from forging ahead with the protest until the Federal Government freed Nnamdi Kanu.

Police headquarters defends use of tear gas to disperse protesters

Justifying the use of tear gas to disperse the protesters, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said police operatives only fired tear gas at protesters who were marching toward Aso Rock.

Speaking via his X handle yesterday, the Force spokesman said the Police action was in line with a subsisting court order restricting demonstrations to certain parts of the city.

“Police tear gas protesters attempting to approach Aso Villa in clear contravention of a court order restricting protesters from the Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.

“We are the country’s foremost law enforcement agency. We carried out our mandate. And we did not block the road but cleared it after it was blocked by the protesters. This is to enable other Nigerians easy passage to their respective destinations.’’

Igbo businesses in Ondo shut for Kanu

Similarly, shops belonging to Igbo people in Akure, the Ondo state capital, were shut yesterday in solidarity with the protest calling for the release of Kanu.

Consequently, economic activities were partially paralysed in the affected areas.

The shops located at Oyemekun Road, Oba Adesida Road, Arakale Road, NEPA, Old Garage, and Car Street were under lock.

In an interview, a spare parts dealer, Timothy Andrew, said that the closure was to show solidarity with their kinsman.

Andrew said: “We all closed our shops to show solidarity with our own kinsman who has suffered so much in the hands of the Federal Government. We hope this effort will attract sympathy from the Federal Government and release him.

A resident said: “The Igbos here in Akure have always joined in any civil action calling for Kanu’s release. Today’s shutdown is their own peaceful way of lending a voice.’’

Meanwhile, security operatives were stationed at strategic positions in the state capital to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order. They were equally seen patrolling the state capital.

Igbo women demand immediate release of Kanu’s brother, lawyers, other protesters

Reacting to arrest made by the police in the Abuja protest, Igbo women, under the aegis of Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, demanded immediate and unconditional release of Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu; Kanu’s special Counsel, Chief Aloy Ejimakor; and other peaceful protesters.

They also lamented that Nigeria, under the watch of All Progressives Congress, APC, “is becoming worse than a military dictatorship.”

National President of IWA, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, who spoke with Vanguard, described the arrest of innocent protesters as “impunity taken too far”, and called on the Inspector-General of Police to order their immediate release.

Arguing that peaceful protest is an inalienable right of citizens, the IWA President advised the Federal Government against using security operatives to quell peaceful agitation.

While noting the unrest in the South East and parts of South South regions, following Kanu’s continued incarceration, Lolo Chimezie advised against any action capable of aggravating the already tense situation.

She said: “We voice our frustration on the behaviour of security operatives in Abuja today (yesterday) during the free Nnamdi Kanu protest.

“They manhandled protesters. I was at the rally. And I was directly tear-gassed. At a point, live ammunition was also fired. That’s very wrong. A number of protesters, including Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel; and lawyer, Ejimakor were arrested.

“We call on the police and other security agencies, to release every protester they arrested because it’s our constitutional right to protest.”

IWA expressed surprise that “the APC which is a product of protests does not want to hear about protests anymore.

“Let’s also remind the ruling APC that during the build-up to the 2014 election, it led a lot of protests against the then PDP-led administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, and Jonathan never used federal might against them. They sponsored a lot of propaganda against Jonathan and nobody harassed or clamped down on them.

“We advise the President Tinubu-led Federal Government to retrace its steps on the way it is handling dissenting voices. This is not the first time the administration is clamping down on protesters after benefiting immensely from protests

“President Tinubu should know that the APC government under his watch is becoming worse than military dictatorship.’’

Sanction Ejimakor for participating in protest, Presidency tasks legal regulatory bodies

Also reacting to the protest yesterday, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, called on legal regulatory bodies in Nigeria to sanction Ejimakor for participating in the protest.

According to him, Ejimakor’s participation in the protest undermines legal ethics, given that Kanu’s case is still before a competent court.

Onanuga wrote: “I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore.

“I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest. As a lawyer, he should be aware of the principle of sub judice, particularly in relation to the ongoing treason case before the court.”

He noted that the prosecution had already concluded its case and that it was now the duty of Kanu’s legal team to focus on presenting a strong defence, rather than engaging in public demonstrations.

“Rather than focusing on preparing a strong case, Mr. Ejimakor has resorted to extra-legal tactics, joining a career anarchist to influence the process. Ejimakor’s action questions his adherence to professional ethics,” he said.

He urged the relevant legal authorities, including the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, to examine Ejimakor’s conduct and consider appropriate sanctions for what he described as “unethical behaviour.”

Sowore can’t pull stunts to free terror suspects in America, Europe, says Tinubu’s aide

Another Presidebnt Tinubu’s aide, Sunday Dare, stated in a post on his official X handle @SundayDareSD on Monday, that protests, threats, mob actions and incendiary language “do not aid the judicial process. Instead, they hinder it, creating unnecessary tension and undermining the rule of law.”

He criticised what he described as Sowore’s “pastime of PR agitation and courting public sympathy to interfere with judicial proceedings,” stressing that such tactics were “outdated and counterproductive in a modern democracy.

“Sowore and his team can never try these stunts in Europe or America. You cannot employ protest and civil unrest to demand the release of someone accused of terrorism whose case is still in court. Not even in America.’’

He emphasised that the Nnamdi Kanu case predated Tinubu’s administration and remained squarely under the judiciary’s jurisdiction.

Dare stressed that the current administration respects judicial independence and would not meddle in ongoing legal processes.

He reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to the rule of law, insisting that justice must be delivered fairly and transparently through the courts, not through mob action or protest.

Amnesty condemns disruption of protests in Abuja

On its part, Amnesty International Nigeria raised alarm over reports of security forces attempting to suppress peaceful demonstrations in Abuja, where protesters are demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

In a statement on its X handle, Amnesty International condemned the actions, stating that any attempt to undermine freedom of assembly was illegal and reflected an unacceptable intolerance of peaceful protest.

It said: “Amnesty International receives disturbing reports of attempts to crackdown on peaceful protests holding in Abuja, calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“People must be allowed to freely exercise their right to peaceful protest. Any act capable of undermining freedom of assembly is illegal and portrays unacceptable intolerance of peaceful dissent.”

“The Nigerian authorities must ensure that security agencies respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, as guaranteed by both the country’s own constitution and human rights treaties.”