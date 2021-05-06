Breaking News
Gunmen kill operative in fresh attack on Ebonyi police

Gunmen launched a fresh attack on a police formation in Ebonyi on Thursday, leaving an operative dead.

The Police Spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack to newsmen in Abakiliki, saying the attack happended at the Obiozara Police Station in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Odah said the gunmen invaded the station in their numbers in the early hours of the day and started shooting sporadically.

An eyewitness, Mr Emmanuel Onuh, said the attackers invaded the station around 3am and began to set some parts of the building on fire.

“They shot one inspector dead and burnt down the office of the Divisional Police Officer and Administrative Block.

