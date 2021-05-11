Gbagi tasks ‘Okada’ riders on support for Gov Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Minister of State Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has tasked members of the National Association of ‘Okada’ Union, on the need to always support the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for him to finish stronger.

Gbagi, a leading governorship hopeful under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, made the call on Monday when the Union visited him at his Oginibo residence in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

He charged the commercial motorcycle operators to register when the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC commence the Continuous Registration Exercise for those who are up to 18 years and above to register to enable them to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming election.

While appreciating them for their peaceful disposition and regards for the incumbent Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, he noted that the Governor would be motivated to do more for Deltans, when adequately supported.

He said: “I want to equally thank you that you have largely respected the governor of the state and let me tell you this unless you work and pray for the governor, he can’t do much and if all we have is the bad mouth, he will not do more. If you install a king, you worship him.

“If you all with one mind go and register because that will be done any moment from now. My appeal and request to you people today is that everybody who is up to 18 years in your family that have not registered to go and register”.

He reiterated that he is one among the three founding members of PDP, adding: “When we founded the party, we didn’t found it for children who joined yesterday and those we gave Commissionership and work as Civil Servants to come and lead us. That was not how we planned it”.

Gbagi, promised them that he would continue to support them to ensure that they do their job with ease.

“If they talk of motorcycles what I have released just this year alone, is more than a thousand. What I am most happy about is that Okada people in Delta State are largely peaceful”.

The governorship hopeful, disclosed that he would industrialize the state in order to create job opportunities for the youths, assuring that they would be gainfully employed.

Earlier, the Union has asked the PDP to allow the leading governorship aspirant in the state and former minister of education, Olorogun Gbagi, to fly the party’s governorship ticket come 2023.

Mr. Lawrence Usemoney, who led members from Ughelli South, Ughelli North, Udu and Burutu Local Government Areas, disclosed that they were moved by his passionate heart towards their welfare and positive responses each time members who were faced with one challenge or the other calls on him for assistance.

According to him, “all members of the association are in support of you as the next governor of our state. We equally call on our governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, that the grassroots is owned by Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi. They should give him the mandate to serve his people”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

