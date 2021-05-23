Fooz Molhama on how new technologies have changed the publishing industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Many electronic devices help us reach out to our hobbies and get in touch with more people than we can cooperate with.

There are many benefits of electronic publishing. Electronic publications are distributed in a variety of ways. There are standard e-book publishing conventions in place, with digital versions of authored books distributed through proprietary e-reader designs such as the Amazon Kindle or other devices by Barnes & Noble, Sony, and others. Various digital magazines and journals can be accessed through the internet or web-published to computers or mobile devices.

Electronic publishing is often confused with desktop publishing. Desktop publishing is a concept that refers to producing and designing materials in a digital workspace. Electronic publishing is essentially a modern branch of the publishing industry in which literature is written in a digital format that must be accessed in specific ways rather than in print form with physical pages.

The rapidly evolving field of electronic publishing has created new payment structures, customer markets, and professional positions. Still, the big question is whether electronic publishing will completely eclipse print publishing or whether the two will continue to compete for readers.

E-publishing is a relatively new method of distributing novels, short stories, collections, and non-fiction works through the internet and computers in general. For topical searches, the term e-publishing is also known as electronic publishing, digital publishing, desktop publishing, online publishing, and web publishing.

Molhama is an electronic publishing company founded in 2018 in Saudi Arabia by Fooz Molhama. The company’s main products are electronic, and the service’s focus goes on E-books, audiovisual articles, e-courses, and blogs. Fooz believes that the future belongs to digital media and how it’s transformed the way readers engage with content today. It’s essential to get in touch with the new technologies and stay updated with what is going on in the market.

There is no doubt that Molhama is a notable company. They have published best-selling books for three years in a row. Also, more than ten thousand trainees received electronic courses and books that they respected, and they had a significant influence on all trainees’ developmental, academic, and social levels. As a company that trusts the power of digital media, Molhama’s success mainly comes from its social media accounts. Famous for their excellent communication with their clients, they always provide an exceptional customer support level.

The Saudi Arabian company proves that hard work and innovative ideas can generate success for those that want it. Transforming digital media to engage your readers is one of the best strategies that people have started to use recently. Being part of these transformations makes Molhama one of the best electronic publishing organizations in the world.

Kindly Share This Story: