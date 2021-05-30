Fani-Kayode condemns Ahmed Gulak’s murder in Owerri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation minister and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode has condemned the murder of Ahmed Gulak, a former PDP chieftain and an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was today shot dead by yet-to-be-identified men in Owerri, Imo State.

Vanguard had reported how Gulak was murdered in Imo State by Unknown Gunmen after he left his hotel for Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, Imo state.

Reacting to the killing of the former Jonathan’s aide, Chief Fani-Kayode in a tweet expressed sadness over the murder of Gulak describing it as the handiwork of cowards.

He said, “I condemn the assassination of my old friend and former Special Assistant to @GEJonathan, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri this morning. The cowards trailed him, targetted him, identified him and killed him.

“This was the handiwork of skilled professionals. May the soul of Ahmed Rest In Peace” He tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Police in Owerri has reacted to the killing, insisted that late Ahmed Gulak did not inform the police he would be leaving his hotel room for the Sam Mbakwe Airport today.

Also, The daughter of Ahmed Gulak who confirmed the death of his father on her Twitter handle asked Nigerians to pray for the repose of her late dad.

