EID-EL-FITR: Okowa, Oborevwori, Gbagi, Adjogbe call for prayers against insecurity

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and former Executive Director Projects on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, Thursday, told Nigerians Muslims to intensify prayers to complement federal and states’ government’s efforts at ending the problem of insecurity in the country.

The trio in separate statements, rejoiced with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, urging them to have full recourse to God for a solution to the challenges being faced in the country.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, urged Muslim faithful to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which were love, peace and justice to their daily living “as through this, they will be contributing to the development of the nation”.

He also told Nigerians to pray for the peace of the nation and to avert a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that “this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration is coming at a time when the country is plagued by varying security challenges, which call for fervent prayers.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, called on the Muslim faith to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan to all and sundry, adding that the country was in need of prayers to overcome the challenges confronting the nation and the people.

He said; “let me felicitate with Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitri celebration and the successful end of Ramadan fast. I want to use this medium to call on all Nigerians to remember our beloved country in their prayers. We should double our prayers for our country as a result of the numerous challenges we are facing in the country.

“We need to tolerate one another and live in harmony so that our country can know peace and development and extended his warm wishes to Muslim faithful in the state in particular and the country in general”.

Gbagi in a statement by his Media Assistant, Kenneth Orusi, enjoined all Muslim faithful in the state and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan of “love, peace and justice to their daily living and through this, contribute to the development of the nation”.

He said; “as we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“As Muslims celebrate Eid across Nigeria, it is important to remind Nigerians of the importance of respecting those of all faiths and beliefs. May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also spread to all of us, and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or places of origin; and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation”.

Adjogbe in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr Daniel Ughere, told Nigerians to promote peace and national unity in the spirit of oneness, adding that “the Ramadan season signifies a period of forgiveness and mercy which in turn engenders peace.

“Peace is the foundation for development, therefore, peaceful coexistence is key to the sustainable development of any nation”, wishing all Muslim faithful and Nigerians the blessings attached to the Ramadan season.

