Education: UniZik elects Prof Orogbu Dean Faculty Of Sciences

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians yearn for the transformation of the education sector at all levels towards building a formidable nation in all areas, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, yesterday, elected Prof Lilian Orogbu, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences.

This was made known in a statement signed by personal Media Assistant to Prof Orogbu, David Abakpa, where it explained the process that made her emerged Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences.

According to the statement, “The astute administrator emerged as the Dean through a keenly contested election which onlookers gave her no chance.”

Meanwhile, giving her background, the statement indicated that she (Orogbu) had served UNIZIK in many capacities, which includes Head, Department of Business Administration, a position she occupied for five years. She is a woman with awards and a long list of accomplishments.

“As an erudite Scholar, she has successfully supervised 19 Post Graduate students including 4 PhDs. She has occupied the Editorial Position of several Journals including Journal of Business and Finance Management Research and Journal of Social Development.

“She rose meritoriously through the ranks as a trainer of Business Administrators to become a Professor of Business Administration at the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria

“Prof. Orogbu’s Eloquence, Teaching and Mentorship skills have earned her numerous speaking engagements from reputable Training Organisations and Governments from all over Nigeria and beyond including those from South Africa on diverse topics that range from Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial skills.

“As the Dean of a Faculty, She is Chairman, Board of Faculty of Management Sciences; she is Chairman, Postgraduate Studies Committee, and Chief Administrative/Academic Officer of the Faculty of Management Sciences, UNIZIK.

“Prof. Lilian Orogbu is not just a University Lecturer, she is also into Business Consultancy and Brand Management. She has consulted for NAPIMS, a subsidiary of NNPC; Catholic Clergy, Anglican Clergy, Stanel Group amongst many other Organisations.

“Prof. Orogbu is a member, Nigerian Institute of Management and a member, Academy of Management Nigeria.

“Prof. Lilian O. Orogbu, a Professor of Strategic Human Resource Management, has emerged as the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State”, the statement added.

Interestingly, the statement also made it known that recently in collaboration with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Management, she championed an epoch-making event called ‘Alumni Homecoming and Award Night’ with theme, ‘Re-energising alliance with the Alumni and Society for Sustainable Development’ under “The Distinguished Chairmanship of Senator Annie Okonkwo, Special Guest of Honour, Hon. Uche Ogah, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development; the Keynote Speaker, Chief (Dr.) Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, and Obi of Onitsha and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers, Anambra State, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, as the Royal Father of the day, and amongst other dignitaries in attendance.”

