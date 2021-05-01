Devolution of power not the answer, let’s address poverty, Olisa Agbakoba says

Kindly Share This Story:

Human Right activist and lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba, has asked Nigerians to forget about devolution of power for now and tackle poverty.

This is just as he said the governors have a huge role to play in birthing a new Nigeria.

Speaking at The Platform with the theme: IS DEVOLUTION OF POWER SOLUTION TO NIGERIA’S PROBLEM? Which was monitored by Vanguard, Agbakoba emphatically said the problem with Nigeria is not the constitution but the leader.

“Even though the United Kingdom might not be a good example of democracy, but they don’t have a constitution. Even America under Donald Trump wasn’t the constitution, it was strong leadership by the governors that resisted Trump’s undemocratic ways.”

He added that “A lot depends on our governors on leadership responsibilities because at the end of the day, the Federal Government is only a small fraction of Nigeria’s equation.

“But the governors seems to have retreated and do no more than go to Abuja to ‘collect’. We want to see more actions from our governors…

“What we should be talking about is hunger. The biggest problem of a man is exclusion, I see them on the street, people are poor.”

