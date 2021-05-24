Delta 2023: Delta-Ijaw resolves to produce gov, backs Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Akpokona Omafuaire & Chancel Sunday

LEADERS and stakeholders of Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta State have resolved that the indigenous extraction should produce the successor of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

Delta-Ijaw, which took the resolution, weekend, at a consultative meeting in Warri, appealed to other ethnic nationalities in the state to support an Ijaw candidate since all the senatorial districts in the state have produced governors.

The meeting convened by elder statesman and former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, also supported the governor’s avowal, last week, that there was no agreement on power rotation in the state.

In a communique by Alaowei Bozimo, former military administrator of Niger State, General Cletus Emein (retd); former military administrator, Bendel State, Gen John Yerin (retd); Ijaw leader of thought, Gen Broderick Demeyeibo (retd); Fiye-Owei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama; Ijaw leader of thought, Elder Edmund Tiemo and Dame Felicia Adowei-Ajagu, Ijaw people said they were pleading for the understanding of other ethnic nationalities.

They said: “In the spirit of fairness, equity and brotherhood, we appeal to the other ethnic nationalities of Delta State to support a candidate of Ijaw extraction to become the governor of Delta State in 2023.”

The meeting resolved that Ijaw should “work in collaboration with other ethnic nationalities in the state to achieve the resolution to produce the next governor of Delta State because we cannot do it alone.”

They commended Governor Okowa for his strides in the infrastructural development of Delta State and his vision to build a stronger Delta, calling on Ijaw “to continue to support the administration of Governor Okowa,” urging the youths to remain calm and maintain the existing peace in the state.

Delta-Ijaw noted the fact that Chief Dennis Osadebey of the present Anioma was the Premier of the defunct Mid-Western region when it was created in 1963 with Chief Jereton Marierie from Urhobo as governor.

They said: “In the present Delta State, the Ijaw massively supported the emergence of Olorogun Felix Ibru and Chief James Ibori from Urhobo ethnic nationality, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan from the Itsekiri ethnic nationality and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa from the Ika (Anioma) ethnic nationality as governors.

“Even though there was no agreement on power rotation, all the three senatorial districts have produced the governor of Delta state.

“The Ijaw of Delta State have been active players in the socio-economic and political affairs since the days of Western and Mid-Western regions, Bendel State and now Delta State.”

“Ijaw leaders were at the forefront of the struggle for the creation of Delta State from the defunct Bendel state. The Ijaw people have made huge sacrifice and contribution to the socio-economic sustenance of Delta State.”

