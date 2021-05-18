Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Again, Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval for $6.18bn external loan

 Breaking: Again, Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval for $6.18bn external loan
Muhammadu Buhari

 

As the loan is equivalent to N2.3 trillion

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking the approval to go for another external loan to the tune of $6,18 billion.

The request by President Buhari is contained in a letter read on Tuesday at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

According to Buhari, the proposed loan which is equivalent of N2.3trn is to finance the 2021 budget deficit of N5.6trn

He explained that the loan would enable the Federal Government fund critical infrastructural projects in transportation, health and education,m among others.

Details later…

