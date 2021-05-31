Be strategic, takeover governance, Ooni charges youths

Kindly Share This Story:

– as monarch honours Arotile, APC National Women leader, 98 others

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has charged youths in Nigeria to be more strategic in an attempt to take over governance rather than complain at any challenge on their way.

He also stressed the need for the youths from diverse background to network with one another in a bid to make their voice louder and change the current government narratives.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Moses Olafare stated that the monarch spoke at the African Royal Young Leadership Forum award held at the Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state.

The young leadership award forum, an initiative of the Ooni of Ife, is aimed at celebrating successful young men and women and provide a platform for a new set of leaders across the country.

“I want to assure you that we are going to do a lot of things together across the board. It is very important for you to know that the future is in your hand, stop complaining, don’t let us complain again, let us all work together strategically and make sure we take over leadership positions.

Also Read:

I want to appeal to you that you should create ideas that will benefit the economy and build youths. You network yourselves, the quality among you is diverse just as your selection. You stop complaining and become the leaders that you are meant to become.

“Our culture at RAYL is a relationship culture. The importance of this event is value addition. Many youths are looking up to you, they are aspiring to be like you. You are leaders in different fields.

“If you have any issue feel free to knock on my door and I will be there for you. Anywhere I am going around the world I will be picking a few of you to move around so that you and your followers will have mentorship, this is very important”, he said.

Earlier in his remark, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare said President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to harness the demands of the youths would soon inaugurate the National Youth Committee, comprising of 21 young persons selected from the six geo-political zones to meet with youths across the country and aggregate their demands.

“Two months ago President Buhari promised to set up a National Youth Committee that will draw youths from six geo-political zones, about 20 to 21 youths, that team has been put together and very soon they will be inaugurated. They will be meeting quarterly with the President, they will go around the country to listen to the demands of the youths and relay them to the president himself

“We are awarding a hundred youths out of thousands of them. They are awarded for the skills they possess, the successes they recorded and the fact that the future is in their hands. I congratulate them on the values they are adding. This will serve as an encouragement to others out there and I urge you all to go out there to reach out and connect to others who have similar skills, dream and vision.

“All the 100 awardees will be granted accelerated approval to draw loan from the N75 Billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, that will come directly from me on behalf of President Buhari. They will benefit between N250,000 to N10 million, all conditions apply. Over 5,300 youths have benefited from the scheme and many others aimed at addressing the youth-related concern”, said the Minister.

Among those honoured in the second edition of the RAYL include the Executive Director of Nigeria Export and Import Bank and All Progressives Congress acting National Women Leader, Hon. Stella Okotete and late Tolulope Arotile, the first female combat helicopter pilot.

Also included in the awardees list are; Debo Adebayo, ( Mr Macaroni), Olayiwola Awakan, Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, Orondaam Otto, Emmanuel Ezerika, Khalil Nur Khalil, Kabiru Tukura, Japheth Omojuwa, Opeyemi Awofeso, Dotun Popoola among many others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: