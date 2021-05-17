Attacks on our facilities ‘ll affect election preparation – INEC

Kindly Share This Story:

* Says: Its difficult to determine reasons behind attacks on INEC offices in South-East

By Olayinka Ajayi

The independent National Electoral Commission ,INEC, has lamented on how incessant attacks on its facilities will affect the commissions preparations for elections across the nation.

Speaking in a monitored programme on Channels Television, ‘Politics Today’, INEC, National Commissioner on publicity, Festus Okoye, decried how worrisome the attacks are to the commission.

“Some of these attacks occurred at different periods and times. We have not been able to pin-down the motive for these attacks. But we have done what we are required to do by making sure that we report to the police. So it is their responsibility to carry out investigations relating to some of these attacks. But in truth and in fairness, we cannot say we know the motive of these attacks. The four attacks that took place in May, we are unable to make a determination on why these attacks occur because most of them occurred in the night and giving the challenge the security agencies are having, in some of the states in the South-East, is really difficult for us to make a determination on the reasons behind these systematic and coordinated attacks at INEC offices especially in the South-East.

“At LGA level, If you attack our local government office, you are attacking our capacity to conduct elections. We are worried that our preparation is being distracted… In Kano, most of our data is offline. But what is going on will definitely affect our preparation” Okoye stated.

Kindly Share This Story: