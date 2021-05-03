At GSF Foundation we work methodically – Smith, CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

According to Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, founder and CEO of Givers Supportive Foundation (otherwise known as GSF Foundation), his organization works methodically, step by step, and also dependent on how it receives cases.

“Currently, we have over 6,224 cases that we have not attended to; we have only 100 approved cases to be treated,” Smith disclosed to Vanguard News.

He added: “And at the moment, we have 8,678 direct messages (DM), chats, and calls but there is no way we can attend to everyone at a time.”

The Philanthropist also gave an insight into the kind of pressure faced by non-profits organisations.

He said: “GSF as a foundation is an NGO that is trying hard to support and help the less privileged, sick people and the extremely poor. Indeed, we are trying our best to attend to all cases, but the truth is the Foundation cannot attend to all cases at a time. We can only try our best in helping the cases we have on ground.”

Smith then went on to offer a word of advice to those whose messages to GSF Foundation have not been responded to: “Don’t wait for the foundation to attend to you before having alternative means. The workload is too much; the requests from the masses are massive. So if you send us a DM, chat, messages or mail and we didn’t reply on time, please find an alternative means, because waiting for us to attend to you (which we will try to) might be too late by the time we get around to your case. While we will try to help by all means possible, also remember that we are human beings too. We have our limitations.”

Nonetheless, he assured: “At GSF Foundation, we will keep trying hard to help as many people as we can.”

Identifying inter-NGO collaboration as an important step, Ologbonla Babatunde Smith gave plaudits to other bodies which has partnered with his such as Kokun Foundation and KBK Foundation. He explains further, “We raise fund through different sponsors both home and abroad. When we profile each our interventions on case-by-case basis by sharing their information on our page. A lot of sponsors respond to it. Many repost the case on their page. And with this, we give update on how it goes.”

For instance, during the COVID19 lockdown, he revealed, “We helped a lot of people during the COVID19. We shared food stuff to over 200 people daily and we have all these well documented on all our media assets including the foundation page on Instagram which gets a lot of traction.

The humanitarian promised, “GSF Foundation plan to support the less privilege and the sick people. We plan to expand the reach of humanitarian interventions to include more people with physical disabilities and sick patients.”

