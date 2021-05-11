APAPA: Police, lastma compound traffic situation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

THERE seems to be a disagreement between security agents in and around the Lagos ports over the control of the traffic situation in Apapa, as the Lagos Port Police Command is currently at loggerheads with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, a development that has further compounded the chaotic traffic situation.

Both agencies are currently trying to outdo each other and take control of the situation, due to the huge amount of money made from extorting truck drivers.

Confirming the development, the President of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners, AMATO, Remi Ogungbemi, said the issue of human element has truncated the electronic Call-Up system introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

Ogunbgemi said: “There are irregularities in the admittance of trucks; there is no proper coordination in the releasing of the trucks and the environment can no longer accommodate the volume of activities we are giving to it.

“So, we need to expand and expansion cannot happen overnight, that is why there is a need for this automated system regulating the movement of trucks, but it is not being handled properly.

“We still have human elements; there are still some human interventions. That is the cause of the current traffic situation we are experiencing in the Apapa axis.”

While he disclosed that new arrangements are being put in place by the NPA to enhance the free flow of traffic, the AMATO boss said that most of the system of the Electronic call up has been hacked so much so that tickets issued by the Truck Transit Park Limited is being cloned by some unscrupulous people in the port.

On the issue of security agents taking control of the traffic gridlock in Apapa, Ogungbemi said: “That is what I mean by the human element, human interventions are still there.”

Alleging that all security agents are involved in the extortion of truck drivers, he said that the port access roads have become a border of some sort.

Kindly Share This Story: