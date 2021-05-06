ANAMBRA POLLS: Top 3 front liners for APC victory

Kindly Share This Story:

The political parties in Anambra state have begun to gear up as the gubernatorial elections slated for November 2021 draws closer.

Strong opposition has begun to rise against the incumbent administration headed by His excellency Chief Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The shortfalls of his second tenure have loosened the party’s grip on the state and possibly the South-East region. The dilapidated security, deteriorating roads, neglected educational system and other anomalies have caused many to write off the current government as clueless and incompetent.

Other parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and possibly the Young Progressive Party (YPP) are seeking to take advantage of these strategic loopholes.

At a stakeholders meeting held last month in Abuja, the APC aspirants for the Anambra state governorship declared their unrelenting determination to do good by the people and for the people of Anambra.

In their speeches to the party members present, they expressed their love for their state and confirmed their commitment to do all it takes to bring the state into national focus if given a chance. The party’s primaries, scheduled for 26 June, would produce the candidate that would bear the parties flag for the gubernatorial elections. Amidst several aspirants within the party, three names stand out from the rest.

HON AZUKA OKWUOSA

Hon Azuka Okwuosa is a former commissioner in the administration of ex-Anambra State Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju. He was also a chairman of the Nnewi South local government in 1994. He has experience of over 30 years in engineering construction under his belt. His several years of service to the state in different capacities give him the required springboard for victory.

His position as Ojukwu’s political godson has given him a place in the hearts of Anambrarians. He served in Ojukwu’s courts for several years and proved his worth to the late war veteran. He served as Ojukwu’s personal aide on several tours including Ojukwu’s trip to Ivory Coast for the burial ceremony of its then-president, Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

READ ALSO:

His beliefs align with those of the late Ojukwu and his blueprint for state development shows that he knows what needs to be done and also knows how to get it done. Through 32 years in politics, he has had no record of incompetence or misconduct of any sort.

He is also loved by the people for his philanthropic works within and outside the borders of the state. He is responsible for scholarships, payment of hospital bills and distribution of food items to indigenes. His philanthropy is privately funded which goes to show how personally committed he is to the general welfare of his people. The clamour for power to return to the south has further given credibility to Okwuosa’s candidacy.

He does not only ride on his experience and his leadership acumen but also on his acceptability to the electorate.

SENATOR ANDY UBA

Andy Ubah was elected as the Senator for the Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra State in 2011. He is also an experienced politician at both state and federal level. His connection stretches across and beyond the party walls.

Andy Uba is believed to possess the resources required to sponsor the campaign proper to the point of victory. He is supposedly accepted by the people from the Anambra southern senatorial district but not so much by the northern senatorial district.

CHIEF BEN ETIABA

Chief Ben Etiaba is a chartered accountant and politician. He joined the party two years ago and declared his intention to run for the office of Governor under the party earlier this year. He is another candidate who is acceptable by the people. He has decided to play an active role in government as against playing the complainant role.

He believes Anambra is capable of more and is willing to prove it if he becomes governor. He is relatability with the people is a plus to his candidacy.

Other candidates include Chief. George Moghalu, Chief. Amobi Nwokafor, Chief. Paul Orajiaka, Chief. John Bosco Onunkwo, Col. Geoff Onyejekwu and Chief. Dozie Nwankwo.

The southeast stakeholders of the APC have been eloquent about their determination to win the gubernatorial elections in November. They have asked party members to uphold unity as they seek to heal the wounds of the past elections.

Kindly Share This Story: