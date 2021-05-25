Adequate preparation, prerequisite for excellent academic performance — Adjogbe

Kindly Share This Story:

FORMER Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, Tuesday, tasked students with academic excellence, insisting that adequate preparation was a pre-requisite to high performance.

Adjogbe stated during an unscheduled visit by the Engr Dr Samuel Adjogbe Foundation (SAF), to Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ughelli and Government College, Ughelli both in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It would be recalled that the Foundation through its Scholarship Scheme had provided a total of 23 scholarships to beneficiaries of the scheme in both schools from the 2019/20 academic session to date. The visit served as an avenue to monitor and assess the performance of the beneficiaries.

He urged the beneficiaries to guide their education jealously and challenged them to sustain excellent performance, appealing to the management and teachers of both schools to keep a special watch on the students and relate with him any challenges, when the need arose.

Also read:

Meanwhile, the former EDP, gave some pockets money to the scholarship beneficiaries in Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ughelli, while he paid for the purchase of two pairs of uniforms, two pairs of hostel wear and a pair of sandal each for the 13 beneficiaries in Government College, Ughelli.

The Principal of the Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ughelli, Rev. G. I. Anago, appreciated the kind generosity of Dr Sam Adjogbe towards human capital development and prayed God to always meet him at every point of his need.

Also, the Principal of Government College, Ughelli, Mr Samson Obor noted that when he was posted to the school, the name of Dr Samuel Adjogbe, was always ringing a bell in his ears either through the massive road network constructed in the school or through his scholarship program.

Obor commended the efforts of Dr Sam Adjogbe and assured them that the school would not let him down in fulfilling his drive for human excellence and development.

The scholarship program is being managed by the Rotary Club, Ughelli Metropolis, District 9141 on behalf of the Engr Dr Samuel Adjogbe Foundation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: