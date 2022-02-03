.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Samuel Adjogbe Foundation, SAF has provided 27 beneficiaries of its scholarship scheme in secondary and tertiary institutions with academic materials.

The Foundation is reputed for routine empowerment programmes, scholarship awards and humanitarian outreaches to indigent individuals and small scale businesses.

The Scholarship Scheme of SAF is coordinated by the Rotary Club, Ughelli Metropolis while SAF sponsors the scheme. Beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme totalling 27 students were drawn from both Government College Ughelli (13) and Anglican Girls Grammar School (14), in Delta State.

Ptesenting academic materials to the beneficiaries during a follow-up visit to the schools, Chairman of the Foundation, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, told students to take their studies seriously, adding that; “education remains the best legacy for securing a fulfilled life in the future”.

He also provided new school uniforms to students whose uniforms were worn-out. At Government College Ughelli, SAF pledged to replace damaged doors in the school’s administrative office area.

Principal of GCU, Mr Obor Samuel and his counterpart at AGGS, Rev. Godsblessing Igho Anago thanked SAF for its humanitarian service while praying God’s blessings on the Chairman and Founder, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe.

The beneficiaries on their part, expressed joy upon receiving the academic materials, which include; customised school bags, mathematical sets, customised T-shirts and school uniforms.

They also thanked SAF while promising to leave no stone unturned in their academic pursuit. On his part, immediate past President of Rotary Club Ughelli Metropolis; Rtn. Clementina Ejabefio and Coordinators of SAF were among who accompanied the Chairman of SAF on the visit.