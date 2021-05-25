Breaking News
Abducted FUNAAB student, two others regain freedom

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) was on Monday night thrown into galore as the news of the release of the 400-level student in the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, College of Environmental Resources Management, Toyinbo Olayinka.

Toyinbo, was abducted on Saturday by suspected gunmen in a private farm at Abule Itoko in Odeda local government area of Ogun State. Toyinbo was reportedly kidnapped alongside the owner of the farm, identified as Dominic, and a 17-year-old Togolese lady.

It was also gathered that the owner of the farm and the girl, who were also abducted alongside Toyinbo were released.

The spokesman of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the release of Toyinbo and others in a telephone chat with our correspondent, adding that they have all been reunited with their families.

He said, “Police operatives have been in the forest for those three days. The student and the two others had been released yesterday night. They have been reunited with their families.”

