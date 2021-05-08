8 dead, 36 injured in truck accident in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Eight persons were reported dead in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Saturday as a truck loaded with traders and palm oil somersaulted while ascending a bridge.

It was gathered that the truck, which was coming from Gbongan towards Osogbo around 1:30 am, attempted to join the Oba Adesoji Aderemi intersection at November 27 interchange, the truck while accelerating onto the bridge slid backward.

The driver, according to eye witness Babawale Adigun, eventually lost control of the truck and it somersaulted into the side drainage.

“The people in the truck were sleeping when it fell off the road and the palm oil gallon fell on them after they had fallen into the drainage.

“Unfortunately because of the timing of the accident there were only a few people to help those pinned down by the gallons filled with palm oil”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps spokesperson in Osun, Agnes Ogungbemi, while confirming the incident said 61 persons were involved in the accident, saying eight of them died on the spot while 36 were injured.

“The Volvo truck with registration number KMC 35 ZJ was heavily loaded with Jerry cans of palm oil and over 60 passengers.

“The driver was trying to ascend the ramp but started rolling backward and lost control. It fell sideways into the side drainage, throwing off the jerry cans over the passengers and killed some in the process.

“Meanwhile, the injured victims were taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital and Specialist Hospital, Osogbo while the dead victims were taken to the mortuary”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

